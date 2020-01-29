Kobe King announces decision to leave Wisconsin

Kobe King is leaving Wisconsin.

The sophomore guard announced Wednesday afternoon on his Instagram page he had decided to leave the program immediately.

The Badgers released a statement from coach Greg Gard shortly after King made his announcement.

“Being a student-athlete in the Wisconsin’s men’s basketball program is a special privilege and opportunity, and I’m disappointed that Kobe has chosen to leave, particularly at this point in time,” Gard said. “But I respect his right to do what he feels is in his best interest. I wish Kobe all the best.

“We are a resilient team. I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals.”

King was Wisconsin’s second leading scorer at 10.0 points per game, and its leading scorer in Big Ten games (12.6 ppg).

He left the team prior to the Iowa game on Monday to attend to what the program called a personal issue. It was reported by 247Sports that King loved his teammates, assistant coaches and the university but was at odds with Gard.

King is the third scholarship player to leave the Wisconsin program in the last year, joining Tai Strickland and Taylor Currie.

The Badgers have lost three of their last four games and are sitting at 12-9 overall and 5-5 in Big Ten play. Still, they are currently projected to make the NCAA tournament as they prepare to host Big Ten-leader Michigan State on Saturday.

