Big Ten suspends Wisconsin’s Brad Davison for Michigan State game

Just hours after learning Kobe King was leaving the program, Wisconsin found out that guard Brad Davison won’t be available Saturday against Michigan State.

The Big Ten announced Wednesday it had suspended the junior after he was assessed a flagrant foul near the end of the Iowa game on Monday.

“We expect all of our student-athletes to compete and play hard; however, they must always do so in a civil manner that is consistent with the rules of the game and in the spirit of good sportsmanship,” said Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren. “We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the health and safety of our student-athletes or crosses the line of aggressive, competitive play, especially when a pattern of similar behavior has been previously established.”

Davison was called for the flagrant foul after officials went to replay and found that he had wrapped his arm around the leg of an Iowa defender and pulled him down while attempting to go around a screen.

In his third year starting, Davison is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for the Badgers. With him out, and King no longer with the team, Wisconsin will be without 18.8 points per game when it tries to pull the upset of the Spartans.

