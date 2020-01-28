Report: Luis Urías to miss 6-8 weeks

The Milwaukee Brewers will be without newly acquired shortstop Luis Urías for the next 6-8 weeks after he underwent wrist surgery in Scottsdale, AZ.

Urías, posted photos from his hospital bed with the caption “I’ll be back soon.”

He was part of the trade that sent Zach Davies and Trent Grisham to the San Diego Padres. Milwaukee received Urías and left handed pitcher Eric Lauer in return.

MLB Insider Robert Murray was first on the timeline for his return.

The Brewers full roster is set to report to Spring Training on February 17.

During the team’s annual “On-Deck” event, manager Craig Counsell told reporters that the injury wasn’t something that occurred sliding into a base or being it by a pitch. Rather a nagging discomfort that needed to be examined.

Murray further reported that the surgery was to repair his left hamate bone.

Sources: #Brewers’ Luís Urias underwent surgery to repair a fractured left hamate bone. He’s expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) January 29, 2020

