Packers reportedly set to hire Jerry Gray as new secondary coach

Green Bay has reportedly found its new defensive backs coach.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Packers will hire Jerry Gray as the replacement for Jason Simmons, who left last week for a job with the Carolina Panthers.

#Packers coach Matt LaFleur is hiring former #Vikings DBs coach Jerry Gray to be his secondary coach, according to a source. Gray doesn't come from the Mike Pettine system and will have strong opinions on how to play defense after being a coordinator in two different places. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 28, 2020

Gray spent the last six years coaching the DBs in Minnesota. He also had two years as the defensive coordinator in Tennessee, along with previous stops with Buffalo, Washington and Seattle.

Under Gray, Minnesota finished 18th in the league against the pass in 2019, one spot ahead of the Packers. It was a dramatic improvement over the previous three seasons in which the Vikings finished 30th or lower.

The 57-year-old Gray was first-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams in 1985 out of Texas. A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Gray spent seven years with the Rams before spending a season each with Houston and Tampa Bay.

Related

Comments

comments