Purdue throttles Wisconsin 70-51

A largely listless effort doomed Wisconsin Friday night in a 70-51 blowout loss at Purdue.

The Badgers scored just 15 points in the first half, their fewest in a single half since putting up 14 last season against Minnesota. But those numbers weren’t the most staggering. That was reserved for the rebounds column where the Boilermakers dominated.

They held a 24-10 advantage at the break and finished the night with as many offensive rebounds (16) as Wisconsin had total rebounds. The 16 were tied for the most given up by the Badgers since 2017 and it led to 19 second-chance points for Purdue.

Outside of the rebounding, Wisconsin found itself facing an 18-point deficit at the break because it could get nothing going on the offensive end. Just days after hitting a school record 18 3-pointers, the Badgers were 0-for-8 in the first half and shot just 30 percent overall. They were better in the second half (7-for-14) but it wasn’t nearly enough to overcome Purdue shooting 55.2 percent from the floor over the final 20 minutes.

Juniors D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter had 11 points each for Wisconsin, while junior Nate Reuvers chipped in 10 points.

The Boilermakers were led by Isaiah Thompson’s 14 points, along with Evan Boudreaux’s 10 points and 13 rebounds (seven offensive).

With the loss, the Badgers dropped to 5-4 in Big Ten play, tied with Minnesota for seventh place. They’ll now head on the road Monday to face No. 17 Iowa, which has won four straight and is currently a 1/2 game up on Wisconsin in the conference.

