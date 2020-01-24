Badgers: RB Bradrick Shaw enters transfer portal

A fourth Wisconsin player has entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Running back Bradrick Shaw tweeted Friday morning that he would be applying for a medical hardship waiver to get a sixth year of eligibility and plans to play that elsewhere.

The Athletic was the first to report Shaw’s decision to enter the portal as a graduate transfer.

Shaw’s career got off to a promising start. After redshirting in 2015, he ran for 457 yards and five touchdowns in 2016, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. But when Jonathan Taylor burst onto the scene in 2017, Shaw’s numbers took a hit. He had just 365 yards and four scores as a sophomore and then suffered a torn ACL and hip injury in the season finale. It kept him out of the entirety of the 2018 season. He was able to return in 2019, carrying 18 times for 116 yards and one touchdown.

With Taylor off to the NFL, running backs coach John Settle said at the Rose Bowl there had been some thought to getting Shaw a sixth year of eligibility, though that seemed more likely if they didn’t sign a running back in the 2020 class.

Wisconsin will likely look to sophomore Nakia Watson, senior Garrett Groshek, sophomore Isaac Guerendo, redshirt freshman Julius Davis and true freshman Jalen Berger to fill the holes left by Taylor and Shaw.

Shaw joins Aron Cruickshank, Christian Bell and Griffin Grady in the transfer portal.

