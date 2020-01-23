Badgers to honor 2000 Final Four team, wear throwback uniforms

It’s been 20 years since Wisconsin made its unlikely run to the Final Four. When that team is honored next month, the current team will be wearing the same uniforms those Badgers did in their push to Indianapolis.

Wisconsin announced Thursday it would wear throwbacks on Feb. 9 when Ohio State comes to town.

20 years ago, a Cinderella story was written that ensured Wisconsin was Cinderella no more Let's relive the magic pic.twitter.com/rM4x33tEP9 — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 23, 2020

Proud to celebrate the 20-year reunion of our 2000 Final Four team On Feb. 9, we'll be wearing these throwback uniforms in their honor 📰 https://t.co/pcRh26OHDE#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/GndtfbqPNB — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 23, 2020

The Badgers entered the 2000 NCAA Tournament as the No. 8 seed in the West Region. All they did was beat No. 9 Fresno State, No. 1 Arizona, No. 4 LSU and No. 6 Purdue on their way to their first Final Four since 1941.

