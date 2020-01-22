BucksInParis

The Milwaukee Bucks are on an international business-trip.

Yes, they have some contractual obligations, playing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but as any employee knows, when your organization sends you out of the office, it’s your responsibility to enjoy the local dining and attractions.

While filing a lengthy expense report, of course.

Below is a chain of different tweets showcasing the Bucks’ current French adventure, featuring content from the team’s account, players, employees and reporters who also made the trip.

On our 1st full day in Paris had Lunch on a tour Boat on the Seine and will watch the Sun set from the Tower. Tomorrow a trip to the Palace of Versailles and Friday Bucks-Hornets in the 1st Regular Season Game here. 2:15pm Tip Milwaukee time. pic.twitter.com/35Jm5JdDe7 — Ted Davis (@nbated) January 22, 2020

The @PSG_inside takeover!! Incredible stadium and maybe the nicest soccer kits out there (so you know I had to swag up) pic.twitter.com/y0sb74TokR — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) January 22, 2020

Strolling the streets of Paris pic.twitter.com/qaleZKf3Xp — Marques Johnson (@olskool888) January 21, 2020

Tip-off in Friday’s game is scheduled for 2 pm central time. You might not be on a work trip, but hopefully your boss allows you to sneak away to catch the game on NBA TV.

And, just in case you missed this ‘Prelude to Paris’ video that aired at Fiserv Forum before the team took flight.

French kiss or french fries? "Who made the fries and who's kissing?" 😂 pic.twitter.com/LkZ5QSyoqR — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 22, 2020

