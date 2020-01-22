#BucksInParis

The Milwaukee Bucks are on an international business-trip.

Yes, they have some contractual obligations, playing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, but as any employee knows, when your organization sends you out of the office, it’s your responsibility to enjoy the local dining and attractions.

While filing a lengthy expense report, of course.

Below is a chain of different tweets showcasing the Bucks’ current French adventure, featuring content from the team’s account, players, employees and reporters who also made the trip.

Tip-off in Friday’s game is scheduled for 2 pm central time. You might not be on a work trip, but hopefully your boss allows you to sneak away to catch the game on NBA TV.

And, just in case you missed this ‘Prelude to Paris’ video that aired at Fiserv Forum before the team took flight.

