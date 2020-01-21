Giannis “10K” Antetokounmpo

Less than two months after his 25th birthday, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his 10,000th career point.

“I got a long way to go, but glory be to god,” he told reporters about reaching the milestone. “Being in this position, I could never imagine myself coming in the NBA and now I have 10,000 career points. I can get to 20,000. I can get to 30,000. It’s up to me.

“Extremely blessed, extremely proud of what I have accomplished. So happy for the people that have helped me, my teammates have helped me. People that have helped me get to this point.”

Antetokounmpo is just the seventh player in Bucks’ franchise history to secure this accomplishment.

Marques Johnson is currently in sixth place with 10,980 career points.

“Job is not done though. Job is not done.” Antetokounmpo added. “Take a moment to reflect, know where you’ve came from or what you’ve accomplished, but at the end of the day, it’s like ‘okay, what’s next?’

“We got a long way to go and I got to keep it moving forward.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with 14,211 points. Glenn Robinson, Sidney Moncrief, Michael Redd and Bob Dandridge round out the top-five.

