Brewers, American Family Insurance announce new name for stadium

We learned last year that American Family Insurance had acquired the naming rights for what is now called Miller Park. We now know exactly what the stadium will be called when those naming rights kick in after the 2020 season.

The Brewers and Am Fam announced Tuesday night that the ballpark will be called American Family Field.

“The name American Family Field incorporates what we learned from fans, the Brewers and marketing research that included analysis of our brand and other sporting venue names,” said Jack Salzwedel, American Family chair and executive officer.



“The name is short, simple and sweet with its alliteration of ‘Family’ and ‘Field’. The words ‘American Family’ capture our brand and reflect the family-orientated atmosphere that our research showed fans clearly value in the ballpark.”

This will be just the second name for the facility since it opened in 2001. The naming rights will take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

