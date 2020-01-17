Final injury report for Packers-49ers released

Both teams will be as healthy as either could hope in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game.

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers released their final injury reports Friday and there was only one injury designation — Packers fullback Danny Vitale. He’s dealing with a nagging knee injury that’s played a part in him missing the last two games. Vitale is listed as questionable for the matchup.

Meanwhile, every other player listed on the injury report — for both sides — does not have an injury designation and should be available to play. That includes Green Bay wide receivers Allen Lazard (ankle) and Geronimo Allison (illness), as well as 49ers tight end George Kittle (ankle).

“It definitely helps,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said when asked the impact of all 52 players on the active roster practicing Friday. “You’re able to get the reps out on the practice field that you’re going to get in the game. I think our guys have done a great job of taking care of their bodies and they’re dialed in and ready to go.”

The two teams will meet on Sunday in Santa Clara with a trip to Super Bowl LIV on the line. Kick is at 5:40 p.m. CT.

