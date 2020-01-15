Former Packers safety elected to Pro Football HOF

Add another former member of the Green Bay Packers to the list of players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The NFL announced its special Centennial Class of 2020 on Wednesday and former Packers safety Bobby Dillon was among the 15 players announced.

Dillon played for Green Bay from 1952 to 1959 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in interceptions with 52. A six-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection, Dillion also holds the Packers’ record for return yardage on interceptions.

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about Dillon’s career is he did everything despite playing the whole thing with only one eye. He lost his left eye when he was 10 years old. A third-round pick in the 1952 NFL Draft, Dillon played on only one winning team his entire career.

Dillion passed away at the age of 89 last August. He’ll be the 26th member of the Packers to enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame.

