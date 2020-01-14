Badgers in the Way-Too-Early Top 25s

With the 2019 season officially in the books, it’s time to look ahead to 2020.

Even before the last piece of confetti had fallen in New Orleans after LSU’s win over Clemson in the national title game Monday night, there were already numerous Way-Too-Tarly Top 25s scattered across the internet. Many have the usual names at the top, including Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia.

A little bit further down, though, is where Wisconsin finds itself. Though the Badgers lose their top playmakers on both sides of the ball — Jonathan Taylor, Quintez Cephus, Zack Baun and Chris Orr — the various outlets still believe they’ll be more than competitive next fall.

Here’s a look at where Wisconsin is in some of the early polls:

ESPN — No. 14

CBS Sports — No. 15

247Sports — No. 14

USA Today — No. 18

The Sporting News — No. 14

Athlon Sports — No. 10

Saturday Blitz — No. 12

Saturday Down South — No. 11

Related

Comments

comments