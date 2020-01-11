LA Rams reportedly had interest in hiring Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard

The NFL is starting to take notice of what Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is doing.

Before hiring Brandon Staley as his defensive coordinator, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reportedly had interest in Leonhard for the spot.

One leftover from the Rams DC search: coach Sean McVay had great interest in Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonard. Ultimately, Brandon Staley and the Fangio D was the right fit for his staff. But Leonard, the ex-Jets/Ravens safety, is 100% a name to watch going forward. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2020

Leonhard just finished his third season leading the Badgers defense and fourth season overall as a college coach. After his first year as the defensive coordinator in 2017, he was reportedly in the running for the same job at Alabama and Florida State, but decided to remain at Wisconsin. He also got a hefty raise and made nearly $1 million this season. That made him the fourth-highest paid assistant in the Big Ten.

Prior to the Rose Bowl, Leonhard spoke about his rise in the profession and it seemed clear he was happy in his position at his alma mater.

“There’s only one place to do this job,” he told reporters. “That’s home. And that’s Madison for me.”

