Wisconsin takes out No. 20 Penn State on the road

Micah Potter is making up for lost time.

In just his sixth game since becoming eligible, the junior scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Wisconsin as it topped No. 20 Penn State 58-49 Saturday afternoon. Both totals were career highs for Potter.

“It was tough getting back into a rhythm when I was finally allowed to play,” Potter told the Big Ten Network. “But I really started to feel like I’m getting more comfortable now that I’ve got a couple of games under my belt.”

Potter scored 18 of his points in the first half, including going 4-for-5 from beyond the arc. It was a much needed lift off the bench because the starting unit couldn’t much of anything going. In fact, Potter scored the first basket by either side with 15:16 left in the first half. He went on to score the first 12 points for the Badgers.

“It was a slugfest,” Potter told BTN. “It was 0-0 before the first media timeout. I was glad I could provide that spark for the team.”

Wisconsin led 31-22 at the break, but Penn State got to within 41-37 with 10:43 left in the game. The Badgers answered with a 9-2 run capped by a 3-pointer from junior Brad Davison. The Nittany Lions would get no closer than 7 the rest of the way.

Davison had 11 points and a career-high 13 rebounds, while sophomore Kobe King had 10 points.

A few days after watching Illinois score 43 points in the second half alone, the Badgers held Penn State to just 49 for the game. It was the Nittany Lions lowest output this season.

The Badgers have now won three-straight on the road (at Tennessee, at No. 5 Ohio State, at No. 20 Penn State) after opening 0-5 away from Madison. They’ll now come home and face No. 12 Maryland on Wednesday.

