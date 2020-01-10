Packers: DL Kenny Clark, three others listed as questionable for Seattle game

Green Bay has been largely healthy throughout the entire season and that’s pretty much the case heading into its playoff game with Seattle.

The Packers issued their final injury report prior to Sunday’s game and four players are listed as questionable. Those are defensive tackle Kenny Clark (back), fullback Danny Vitale (knee/illness), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (illness) and running back Dexter Williams (illness).

Clark missed practice on Wednesday but was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. Coach Matt LaFleur sounded optimistic that he would be ready to go come Sunday.

The other three are dealing with an illness that has been going around the team. Vitale practiced on a limited basis Wednesday because of the knee injury before missing the last two days. Lancaster also missed the last two days, while Williams missed all week.

Green Bay would obviously love to have Vitale back after he missed the Detroit game and Lancaster has been active all season as an extra body along the defensive line. Williams was likely to be inactive even if healthy as Jamaal Williams is expected to return after missing the Detroit game with a shoulder injury.

As for Seattle, it has listed five players as questionable: defensive end Ziggy Ansah (neck), safety Marquise Blair (ankle), tackle Duane Brown (knee), tackle George Fant (groin) and defensive end Quinton Jefferson (ankle). The Seahawks have also listed starting guard Mike Iupati (neck) as doubtful.

Kick on Sunday at Lambeau Field is set for 5:40 p.m.

Related

Comments

comments