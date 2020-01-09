Wisconsin to open 2020 season at night

Wisconsin will open its home season on a Friday night for a third time in four years.

The Badgers announced Thursday that their game against Indiana on Sept. 4 would be at night, with the exact time to be announced.

Coach Paul Chryst’s team is unbeaten in night openers, taking out Utah State in 2017 and Western Kentucky in 2018. The Badgers also went on the road this past fall and beat South Florida on a Friday night in Tampa.

But this will be the first time they’ve opened the season against a Big Ten opponent since the 1982 season. That year they went to No. 12 Michigan and lost 20-9. It’s the first time the home opener is against a conference opponent since Wisconsin took down the No. 1 Wolverines in 1981.

Indiana went 8-5 and fourth in the Big Ten East this season.

Here’s the Badgers full 2020 schedule:

Sept. 4 | Indiana

Sept. 12 — Southern Illinois

Sept. 19 — Appalachian State

Sept. 26 — @ Michigan

Oct. 3 — vs Notre Dame (Lambeau Field)

Oct. 10 — vs Minnesota

Oct. 24 — at Maryland

Oct. 31 — Illinois

Nov. 7 — @ Northwestern

Nov. 14 — @ Purdue

Nov. 21 — vs Nebraska

Nov. 28 — @ Iowa

