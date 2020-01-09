Is Steph Curry openly recruiting Giannis?

“Let’s do it. C’mon, man!”

Professional Twitter lip readers have deciphered that that’s the phrase a smiley two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry said to Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Curry, currently sidelined with a broken hand, is well aware that Antetokounmpo’s contract is up after the conclusion of the season. And, despite the Bucks publicly saying they’ll be offering Antetokounmpo a super-max contract, 5-years worth $250 million this summer, there’s no doubt that Curry and the rest of the NBA will try to recruit him away from Milwaukee.

NBC Sports Bay Area further reported that Giannis was gifted a personalized Curry jersey after the game as well, with the three and zero on the back fully inscribed.

Antetokounmpo has acknowledged that he doesn’t exactly befriend opponents, or train with them in the summer. He sees anyone not wearing a Milwaukee Bucks jersey as the competition.

In the summer of 2016, Curry was instrumental in recruiting Kevin Durant to signing with the Warriors.

This is just the beginning. We’ve seen this with superstars before. Every single move they make, social media post they like, or off-the-record conversation they have will spark story lines about which team they’re leaning towards signing with next season.

In reality, no one except maybe Giannis, knows what jersey he’ll be wearing next year. He has made it openly clear that the only thing he is focused on at this minute is winning a championship this season.

Prepare yourself, Milwaukee. There is a long road of speculation ahead.

Giannis loved the fact that it was Greek Heritage night. Then he swatted @BontaHill’s follow-up question 😂. pic.twitter.com/JduJ6BXlTk — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 9, 2020

