Wisconsin loses another player early to NFL

A third Wisconsin player is leaving early for the NFL.

Center Tyler Biadasz announced Wednesday afternoon that he would be foregoing his final year in Madison to make himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thank you Wisconsin for all the great memories and letting me fulfill my lifelong dream of being a Badger. I look forward to competing at the highest level. The NFL has always been my biggest dream and I can’t thank enough all the people that helped me along the way. #GodisGood pic.twitter.com/jTsU9k2ON1 — Tyler Biadasz (@TylerBiadasz) January 8, 2020

A three-year starter, Biadasz won the Rimington Award this season. It goes to the top center in the country. He was part of an offensive line that helped the Badgers finish 15th in the country in rushing in 2019 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for his efforts.

Biadasz joins running back Jonathan Taylor and wide receiver Quintez Cephus in declaring for the draft early. It’s the first time Wisconsin’s had three players leave early in the same year.

The Badgers figure to move junior-to-be Kayden Lyles to center to replace Biadasz next fall.

https://twitter.com/LoganBruss/status/1214979277747367936

