Illinois 71, Wisconsin 70: Last word

MADISON — Illinois snapped a 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin with a come-from-behind 71-70 win in Madison Wednesday night.

Wisconsin Player of the Game: Kobe King

The sophomore caught fire early in the second half scoring eight of Wisconsin first nine points. Then, with the Badgers trailing 71-67 in the final minute, he drilled a step-back 3-pointer. King finished with 21 points on 10-for-13 shooting. He’s now averaging 19.0 points per game in Big Ten play.

Kobe King is going "NBA Jam Mode" | as @RobbieHummel calls it | and torching the nets. 🔥 Eight straight points for @BadgerMBB and counting: pic.twitter.com/0H6nDFFBlt — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) January 9, 2020

The good: Micah Potter

The junior had his best statistical night since becoming eligible, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. With Nate Reuvers in foul trouble, the 6-foot-9 Potter gave the Badgers another big body to battle Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili. Potter did a lot of his damage at the free throw line where he was a perfect 8-for-8.

The not so good: That finish

Wisconsin led 63-56 with 4:50 left in the game. They proceeded to make just 2 of their next 10 shots and were outscored 15-7 the rest of the way. While the offense was not great, neither was the defense. The Badgers allowed the Illini to shoot 61.5-percent in the second half, including 71.4-percent from the 3-point line. Illinois had 43 points in the second half and topped 70 against the Badgers for the first time in 28 games.

Stat of the Game: 26.7-percent

That was the Badgers shooting percentage from beyond the arc. It was their second-worst effort at home this year. The 15 attempts were the fewest this season.

What they said:

Greg Gard on a rough defensive night by Wisconsin

“The offense wasn’t the problem. It was the other end of the floor.”

In Case You Missed It

— Wisconsin had a chance to win the game but Trice failed to convert on a drive to the hoop. Here’s what Trice was thinking on the play, followed by Gard’s take.

— Olivia Dekker did double duty Wednesday night. Not only did she serve as the Big Ten Network’s sideline reporter, she also sang the national anthem. If the last name sounds familiar it should. Dekker is married to former Badgers star Sam Dekker, who was quite proud of his wife’s effort.

Such an honor and bucket list item! Thank you, @UWBadgers https://t.co/pdv2dD6c2R — Olivia Harlan Dekker (@OliviaDekker) January 9, 2020

This is very cool to me https://t.co/as1XehabfL — Sam Dekker (@dekker) January 9, 2020

— Wisconsin had allowed just one opponent (Green Bay) to score better than 1.0 points per possession this year. Illinois finished at 1.145 per possession.

— Prior to the game, the Big Ten Network aired a special “The Journey” on Wisconsin assistant Howard Moore and the tragedy that his family and the program endured in the offseason.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (9-6, 2-2) will travel to No. 21 Penn State (12-3, 2-2) on Saturday to face the Nittany Lions.

