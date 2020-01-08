Brewers extend Craig Counsell through 2023

Craig Counsell is already the longest active tenured manager in the National League. Now, thanks to a contract extension, he could be the longest tenured manager in Milwaukee Brewers team history.

The team announced that Counsell’s deal has been extended through the 2023 season.

“We are pleased to extend the contract of one of the best managers in the game today,” Brewers general manager David Stearns said in a statement released by the team. “Over the last five seasons, Craig has led our team with a passion and intelligence that has resulted in some of the greatest success in the history of the franchise. I am confident in Craig’s abilities to lead, teach and compete as we continue our mission of bringing a championship to Wisconsin.”

A Wisconsin native, Counsell played for Milwaukee in 2004, and then again from 2007 | 2011. He took over managerial duties in 2015.

Since taking control of the dugout, the Brewers have made strides towards establishing the team as an annual contender. Winning the National League’s Central Division in 2018, and making the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.

Counsell also released a statement on the contract extension.

“Leading this organization on the field continues to be a great honor and unique privilege. I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish during a short period of time through our collaborative efforts, and look forward to what the future holds.”

Although he has yet to win the NL Manager of the Year Award, Counsell has finished second in back-to-back years.

