Wisconsin WR declares for NFL Draft

Wisconsin lost its top running back to the NFL last Friday when Jonathan Taylor declared for the NFL draft. On Monday, the Badgers lost their top wide receiver.

Junior Quintez Cephus announced his decision to forego his senior year and will head to the next level.

Cephus’ time in Madison was filled with many highs and lows. His father was murdered when he was a sophomore, his 2017 season came to an early end when he broke his leg and then he missed the entire 2018 season while fighting sexual assault charges. But when on the field, he was electric.

The Georgia native finished this season with 901 yards — the most by a Badgers receiver since 2015 — and had seven touchdowns. Cephus saved his best for the final four games of the year when he had a combined 24 catches for 374 yards and three scores. His career total of 1,496 yards ranks 15th all-time in Wisconsin history.

“Q has meant a lot to this team,” head coach Paul Chryst said in a statement released by the school. “He is incredibly selfless and truly cares about all of his teammates. He has an infectious personality. He loves playing the game of football and you can see that joy when he is on the field. I am excited for his future and wish him all the best as he takes this step.”

How big are the departures of Cephus and Taylor? The duo combined for 52.1 percent of Wisconsin’s offensive yards this past season.

With Cephus and senior AJ Taylor departing, the Badgers will return a wide receiver group led by soon-to-be seniors Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis, along with veterans Adam Krumholz and Jack Dunn. They’ll also be looking to Aron Cruickshank and some other young players to step into bigger roles.

