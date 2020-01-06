Joe & Ebo Experience: A Happening Monday

Seahawks-Packers matchup (0:00)

Mt. Notice update (7:39)

Add Taysom Hill to the list (16:59)

Wisconsin wrestling head coach Chris Bono (27:47)

Packers Insider Rob Reischel (36:47)

Quintez Cephus declares for draft (54:23)

