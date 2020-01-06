Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy reportedly has a new job

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy has a new job.

As first reported by Fox Sports, McCarthy has been tabbed by the Dallas Cowboys to replace Jason Garrett.

McCarthy sat out this season after being fired by Green Bay last December. He did interview for several jobs last offseason and then was reportedly a candidate for multiple openings in the last few weeks, including in Cleveland, New York and Carolina. The 56-year-old is the first person in NFL history to coach both the Packers and Cowboys.

Over his nearly 13 years with Green Bay, McCarthy helped the Packers to 125 wins and a victory in Super Bowl XLV.

