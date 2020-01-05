Packers, Seahawks to battle in playoffs…again

After a crazy Wild Card weekend in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers know their opponent for next week’s playoff game at Lambeau Field and it’s a familiar one.

Coach Matt LaFleur’s club will face the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 5:40 p.m. That’s after Seattle went on the road and beat Philadelphia 17-9.

This will be the fourth time Green Bay and Seattle have met in the playoffs with the other three being very memorable for both fan bases.

In the 2003 Wild Card round, the game went to overtime before this happened:

The teams would meet five years later in the Divisional Round and this time the game was played in a snow globe in Green Bay. After falling behind 14-0, the Packers outscored the Seahawks 42-6 the rest of the way.

For their third matchup the scene would shift to Seattle for the 2014 NFC Championship Game. Green Bay dominated for much of the afternoon but a late collapse turned a 19-7 lead with 3:52 left into a 28-22 loss in overtime. If you’d like to relive that disaster, see the clip below.

https://youtu.be/3L-1sNa1qvU

The game will mark the return of former Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson to the state. He’s 4-3 against Green Bay in his career, but all three losses have come on the road. He’s completed just 57-percent of his passes and thrown double the number of interceptions (6) than touchdowns (3).

The winner of Sunday’s game will face either No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers or the No. 6 seed Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.

Related

Comments

comments