Wisconsin gets commitment from 4-star RB

Wisconsin lost one New Jersey running back Friday night but added another Saturday afternoon.

2020 recruit Jalen Berger announced his commitment to the Badgers at the All-American Bowl in San Antonio. The four-star running back chose Wisconsin over the likes of UCLA, Rutgers and LSU.

According to the 247Sports Composite, Berger is rated as the No. 11 running back in the country and the No. 2 player in the state of New Jersey. He is the second-highest rated running back (John Clay, 2007) the Badgers have landed in the recruiting rankings era.

Berger’s hometown of Ramsey, N.J., is about 150 miles north of Salem, N.J., the town that produced Jonathan Taylor. Wisconsin’s two-time Doak Walker Award winner announced Friday he’d be foregoing his senior year and entering the 2020 NFL Draft.

Before Taylor and Berger, the Badgers had also hit it big with several other players from the state, including Ron Dayne, Anthony Davis and Corey Clement.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Berger is the first running back in Wisconsin’s 2020 class.

4-star OL Jack Nelson and Trey Wedig came right over to new #Wisconsin RB commit Jalen Berger after he picked the Badgers on @AABonNBC. “We got you, man!” Three of the best players in the country here at #AllAmericanBowl. https://t.co/Jbei9x98ZB pic.twitter.com/sTAKlLOWWz — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) January 4, 2020

