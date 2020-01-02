Packers get safety Raven Greene back

Raven Greene is back on the practice field for Green Bay.

The safety made his first appearance since suffering an ankle injury in Week 2 of the season that landed him on injured reserve. But the Packers have designated him to return from IR and he’s eligible to play when they open the postseason Jan. 12 at Lambeau Field.

“Potentially,” coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday of whether Greene could help them soon. “It’s still an evaluation for him but definitely nice to work him back out there today.”

Before being hurt, the former undrafted free agent had become a significant part of Mike Pettine’s unit, serving as a hybrid safety and inside linebacker. Green Bay struggled to find a suitable replacement for Greene, though veteran Ibrahim Campbell had seen time there since coming off the physically unable to perform list.

The Packers practiced Thursday even though they don’t play this week and won’t know their opponent until after this weekend. In addition to Greene, running back Jamaal Williams, wide receiver Allen Lazard, safety Will Redmond and linebacker BJ Goodson were back at practice.

However, only one starting offensive lineman — left guard Elgton Jenkins — took part. Center Corey Linsley (back) and right tackle Bryan Bulaga (concussion) left the Detroit game early last Sunday. Right guard Billy Turner (ankle) was injured against the Lions but stayed in the game. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (unknown) was also not on the practice field.

Others sitting out included fullback Danny Vitale, tight end Jimmy Graham, outside linebacker Preston Smith and tight end Marcedes Lewis.

