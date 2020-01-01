Antetokounmpo, Budenholzer and Bucks remember Commissioner David Stern

Updated on 12/1/19 at 10:45 pm

The NBA announced the passing of former Commissioner David Stern, three weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

He served as Commissioner of the NBA from 1984 to 2014 before current Commissioner Adam Silver was appointed.

Stern was 77 years old.

“I want to send my deepest condolences to the family,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said following the Milwaukee Bucks win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday evening. “I know how it is to lose the leader of your family, to his wife, to his children.

“He means so much to the game. He made this game global. He gave guys like me Luka (Dončić),Toni Kukoč, we can go on and on, Pau Gasol, International players, he gave us a chance. The game is going to miss him. You cannot talk about the NBA without talking about David Stern. Definitely going to miss him.”

Antetokounmpo, who unexpectedly lost his father, Charles, in 2017, said he learned of Stern’s passing after waking up from his gameday afternoon nap.

“Before he said my name, I didn’t know much,” he said on meeting Stern on NBA draft night in 2013. “Once he said my name, my life changed. My family’s life changed. A lot of people love him. He changed a lot of people’s lives.”

Antetokounmpo shared that when he met Commissioner Stern backstage at the draft, he already knew his story and did his research, knowing where he came from.

Bucks head coach, Mike Budenholzer, was asked about Commissioner Stern’s legacy and impact on the league before Wednesday’s tip-off against Minnesota.

“I feel very very fortunate to have been in the league under his leadership for the first 15 to 20 years of my career,” he said. “Lucky enough to become a head coach while he was still commissioner, so when he addressed the head coaches, just the leadership, the vision, the importance of the league and its history. Where we’ve been and where we want to go, and just how important all of, whatever it is you’re doing in the league, for us as coaches how important we all were.

“All-star games, addressing the teams those are unique situations where he’s in the room with the best players in the world and again the leader of our league, the leader of great great players.

Very grateful for him and the best to his family and thoughts to his family.”

Budenholzer later added the impact Stern had on growing the NBA as a brand and community involved organization.

“I thought how the NBA committed to being involved in the community and committed to making a difference, really throughout the world, expanding our game, basically going into every country, every continent. Growing the game but making a difference. I think that was important to (Stern) and he felt it. Again, using the word ‘leader’ he led us, hopefully making a difference in a lot of different places and making the world a better place.

“So many things away from the court, just felt like he had a huge impact and a huge vision for the platform the NBA and players and coaches have that can make a difference.”

