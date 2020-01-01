(6) Oregon 28, (8) Wisconsin 27: 2-minute drill

PASADENA — Wisconsin turned the ball over four times and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert ran for three scores as the Ducks beat the Badgers 28-27 in the 106th Rose Bowl Wednesday night.

Game Balls

Offense: Jonathan Taylor

He didn’t have any vintage moments, but Taylor was still a huge part of Wisconsin’s offense. The junior, playing in likely his final college game, accounted for 137 yards (94 rushing, 43 receiving) on 23 touches. He also fumbled once, but it didn’t lead to any points as the Badgers defense got a stop. Taylor ended the season with 2,003 rushing yards, becoming the first running back to have back-to-back 2,000-yard seasons since the mid-90s.

Defense: Jack Sanborn

The sophomore linebacker led Wisconsin with seven tackles and was part of a defense that held Oregon to just 204 yards of total offense. That was the lowest total for the Ducks this season by 116 yards. Sanborn also had a ridiculous interception, picking Herbert off on what was supposed to be a quick slant. It set up a Badgers field goal that gave them the lead in the first quarter. Overall, Oregon averaged just 2.2 yards per carry, which was 2.7 yards fewer than they averaged this season.

Incredible INT by Wisconsin LB #57 Jack Sanborn!!! pic.twitter.com/i3PGgSnfPl — Boo Boo Shoester (@FTBeard11) January 1, 2020

Special teams: Aron Cruickshank

The sophomore was explosive once again for the Badgers. He took one kick back for a touchdown — his second of the year — and had another return for 47 yards. The second one led to a Wisconsin touchdown just before the half. On the night he finished with four returns for 194 yards.

Mama there goes that MAN 😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/lYwqyOz4dG — Barstool Wisco (@BarstoolBadgers) January 1, 2020

Best tweets

Don’t bother Barry when we’re on offense! pic.twitter.com/p8qaeonX2u — B1G Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) January 1, 2020

Sun Bowl 2000. Stemke’s back locks up. We have a backup punter. Suddenly, everyone is looking for me to go in and punt with less than 2 min left up by 1. I hadn’t punted since HS. Did OK, no return.

After the game:

Me: Why me, Coach?

BA: I trust a Senior to catch the damn snap — Vitaly Pisetsky (@VodkaAndWiscy) January 2, 2020

Turnovers are kinda important! Oregon's 204 total yards are the fewest by any team in the Rose Bowl since 1979. +3 on turnovers vs Wisconsin. — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) January 2, 2020

Best video

Jonathan Taylor leaving the field as a college player for likely the last time. #Badgers pic.twitter.com/iyKuKBFdfd — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) January 2, 2020

https://twitter.com/Faion_Hicks/status/1212571918328459264

Best quotes

Paul Chryst

“We couldn’t overcome ourselves.”

LT Cole Van Lanen

“We all work our butts off all year — 365 days a year — to get to this game. To be one point short, it obviously sucks.”

Tyler Biadasz on having some smiles and hugs with guys despite the loss:

“You’re gonna through some ups and downs, that’s just life itself. Football is a beautiful game. For what it’s given me, it’s unreal. It’s so much. You’ve gotta be able to appreciate it, even in the tough times, how far you’ve come.

“I’m so proud of our guys. Sometimes smiling isn’t the worst thing in the world. … It was just a beautiful sight of the atmosphere itself. You have to appreciate that, too. If you keep looking down, you’re never gonna see what’s in front of you.”

In Case You Missed It

— There was a controversial offensive pass interference penalty on Danny Davis late in the fourth quarter that wiped out a first down for Wisconsin. It was almost universally panned as a horrendous call and left coach Paul Chryst livid.

Officiating contact downfield requires patience because once a decision is made, consequences can be critical. In the #RoseBowl, the contact between the WR and DB is mutual (hand-fighting). IMO this doesn't rise to the level of a foul by either player.pic.twitter.com/13yJPscBg5 — Gene Steratore (@GeneSteratore) January 2, 2020

— Several Wisconsin players have decisions to make on whether to return to school or turn pro. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus said he has not made a decision and had no timeline of making one. Center Tyler Biadasz said it was not the right time to talk about his potential decision. Tackle Cole Van Lanen told reporters he would make a decision in the next few weeks. Jonathan Taylor wasn’t asked whether he’ll return but he’s expected to turn pro.

Players haver until Jan. 20 to decide.

Inside the Numbers

4 — That’s how many turnovers Wisconsin had. It’s tied for the most the Badgers had in a game this season.

9 — That’s how many penalties Wisconsin had. It tied a season-high. Oregon was called for just two.

4-1 — That’s Wisconsin’s bowl record under coach Paul Chryst. The Badgers had won all of his bowl games prior to Wednesday.

4.0 — That’s the average number of points Wisconsin has lost by in its last four Rose Bowls.

1979 — That’s the last time an offense had fewer yards than Oregon’s 204.

66.7 — That was Wisconsin’s field goal percentage this year after Colin Larsh went 2-for-3 on Wednesday. That ranked No. 93 in the country.

What’s Next

Spring practice

