Rose Bowl – (8) Wisconsin vs (6) Oregon: Preview

THE BASICS

The teams: The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (10-3) vs the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (10-2)

The time: 4 p.m. CDT, Wednesday

The place: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, Calif.

The TV coverage: ESPN with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth, with Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor on the sideline.

The last time: In a high-scoring game, Oregon beat Wisconsin 45-38 in the 2012 Rose Bowl.

The series: Wisconsin leads 3-2

The line: Wisconsin -3

The Badgers injury report:

OUT

G Kayden Lyles (leg)

TE Luke Benzschawel (leg)

S Scott Nelson (leg)

TE Zander Neuville (leg)

NT Bryson Williams (leg)

WR Cade Green (leg)

TE Gabe Lloyd (leg)

LS Josh Bernhagen (leg)

THE BREAKDOWN: 5 THINGS TO WATCH

1) One more time

Wednesday is expected to be the final time we see Jonathan Taylor in a Wisconsin uniform. If it is, what a career it has been for the two-time Doak Walker Award winner. He’s already run for more yards (6,080) than anyone else in their first three seasons and needs just 91 yards to become the first running back in more than 20 years to go over 2,000 yards rushing in back-to-back seasons.

It won’t be easy, though. Oregon has stopped the run as well as any team Wisconsin has faced this season and is allowing just 3.2 yards per carry.

2) Bully ball

Rarely does Wisconsin come into a game where they aren’t automatically considered the more physical team. But that’s the position the Badgers find themselves in heading into this one. Since taking over as head coach in 2017, Mario Cristobal has preached toughness and it’s really shown up along the offensive line.

The Ducks feature the Outland Trophy award winner in Penei Sewell and the group was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the best offensive line in the country. They also feature a three-headed monster at running back that includes C.J. Verdell, a hard runner that’s coming off 208 yards and three scores against Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

Wisconsin’s defense though, seems to be more than up for the challenge.

“It’s going to be a clash,” linebacker Chris Orr said. “That’s what you want though. As a player, that’s exactly what you want. You want somebody that’s going to matchup and play your style of football. I’m ready.”

3) A healthy Jack Coan

It became obvious after the Michigan game that Jack Coan wasn’t 100-percent. That was confirmed this week when offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said there were some weeks where backup Graham Mertz was getting ready to start because of Coan being dinged up. A story from UWBadgers.com reports the injury was a high-ankle sprain. But the junior is now healthy and it has shown over the last two games.

Against Minnesota and Ohio State, he threw for 512 yards and two scores. But more importantly, he was able to extend plays within the pocket and forced both defenses to respect his running ability.

“That was healthy Jack, him moving around and creating. That’s an issue for defenses,” quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr said this week. “Those last few games is where he truly felt back (healthy). I remember him coming up to me saying, ‘Hey, I feel good.”

4) Slowing Herbert

Wisconsin has faced some good quarterbacks this year, including Ohio State’s Justin Fields. But Justin Herbert is in the same class as Fields and will be a tough guy too slow. Projected to be a first-round pick in April’s NFL Draft, the senior has thrown for a career-high 3,333 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But it’s not just the physical aspect that makes him difficult to deal with.

“I don’t think he gets enough credit for what they ask him to do,” defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said. “He makes you earn it every down. Within the structure of what you do you have to try to confuse him. You have to try to provide different looks for him because he’s extremely intelligent and you don’t fool him very often.”

5) Feed Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus saved his best for last, putting together a pair of 100-yard games against Minnesota and Ohio State. It was the latter of the two where the Badgers fed Cephus, giving him a ton of targets, especially in the first half. It seems likely that Wisconsin will come out and play the same aggressive style it did and that means getting the ball to the junior wide receiver a bunch.

QUOTABLE

The ultimate goal for most college football teams is getting to the College Football Playoff and Wisconsin is no different. But that hasn’t lessened what a win at the Rose Bowl would mean. Certainly not for guys like Taylor.

“Look at when we were at Camp Randall and they honored the Rose Bowl team (from 20 years ago) who won it,” Taylor said at the team pep rally Monday. “We want to etch our spot in history in this program. We want to be remembered as the 2020 Wisconsin Badgers Rose Bowl champion team.”

NUMBERS TO CONSIDER

326 — That’s how many yards Taylor needs to overtake Donnel Pumphrey to be the NCAA’s recognized all-time leading rusher in FBS history. He would, obviously, still be shy of the real record — Ron Dayne’s 7,125 yards.

4 — That’s how many interceptions Jack Coan (and Wisconsin) has thrown this year. It’s the fewest the Badgers have thrown since at least 2009.

19 — That’s how many interceptions Oregon has this year — tied for the second-most in the country.

24 — That’s how many sacks Zack Baun and Chris Orr have combined for this year. It’s tied for the second-most among two teammates in a single season in school history.

ZONE PREDICTIONS

Zach Heilprin’s prediction: Wisconsin 27, Oregon 24

Ebo’s prediction: Wisconsin 31, Oregon 28

Joe Miller’s prediction: Wisconsin 28, Oregon 24

Nelson’s prediction: Wisconsin 31, Oregon 23

