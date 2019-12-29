Packers clinch first-round bye with comeback win over Lions

Green Bay didn’t lead for a single second on Sunday against Detroit but still came away with a win.

Kicker Mason Crosby drilled a 33-yard field goal with no time left on the clock to give the Packers the 23-20 victory over the Lions at Ford Field.

Advertisement

That Crosby was even in the position to make the kick was a bit surprising. Detroit took a 17-3 lead into halftime after an ugly first half on both sides of the ball for the visiting team. But Green Bay dominated after the break, outscoring the Lions 20-3 the rest of the way.

It included a pair of touchdown throws from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on what was an otherwise underwhelming afternoon from the future Hall of Famer. He finished with the most incompletions — 28 — of his career, but still managed to lead a late two-minute drill to set Crosby up for the game-winner.

“Too many missed throws,” Rodgers said afterwards. “I felt good about the throws, that’s the crazy thing. I felt good about some of those I overthrew by a couple yards. Just a little bit off at times. But when we had to make some plays, we made some plays.”

They did, including a late screen pass to Aaron Jones for 31 yards that moved Green Bay into field goal range. Jones finished with 25 carries for 100 yards and added 43 yards on two catches. The third-year back went over 1,000 yards for the first time. Wide receiver Davante Adams had seven grabs for 93 yards and a score, coming up just three yards short of back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Defensively, the Packers allowed 305 yards to third-string quarterback David Blough, but just 89 in the second half. They also came up with several big stops, including getting an interception that led to a touchdown and then forcing punts on back-to-back possessions at the end of the game to give the ball back to the offense.

The win moved the Packers to 13-3 and guaranteed them a first-round bye in the playoffs. It left them no worse than the No. 2 seed, though they could move up to the No. 1 seed with a 49ers loss Sunday night.

Related

Comments

comments