Wisconsin earns first road win of the year with blowout at Tennessee

It took until late December but Wisconsin has finally won a game away from Madison.

The Badgers went on the road and upset Tennessee 68-48 on Saturday in Knoxville. It was their largest margin of victory in a true road game since the team led by Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker beat Ohio State 72-48 in the 2015 regular season finale.

The Volunteers had won 32 of their last 33 games at home, but senior Brevin Pritzl and junior D’Mitrik Trice didn’t care. They combined for 38 points, including 24 on 3-pointers. The duo was 8-for-16 from beyond the arc.

For Trice, it was a continuation of what started against UW-Milwaukee last Wednesday. He scored a career-high 31 against the Panthers, including going 5-for-6 on shots from deep. He’s now hit 11 3-pointers in the last two games.

As a team, the Badgers shot it well in the first half, hitting 50-percent from the field and 53-percent from 3. Things clogged up a bit after the break, but they still ended up at 43.9-percent for the game, their second-highest shooting effort on the road this year. And unlike most of their other trips away from Madison, Wisconsin didn’t just give the other team the ball. The Badgers had nine turnovers, including just three after halftime.

For everything they did on offense, it was another strong effort on defense that moved the Badgers to 7-5 on the year. Tennessee didn’t score for the first 6:24 of the second half and had just one field goal in the first 11:54. Not a single player on the Volunteers scored in double digits and they turned the ball over 17 times — the second-most by a UW opponent this year.

Wisconsin will now head back to the Kohl Center to face Rider on New Year’s Eve before jumping back into Big Ten play at Ohio State next Friday.

