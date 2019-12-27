Packers: RB Jamaal Williams not expected to play vs Lions

Green Bay will likely be without one of its top weapons when it travels to Detroit this Sunday.

Coach Matt LaFleur essentially ruled out running back Jamaal Williams with a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

“I think we’ll probably hold him back this week and move forward with the guys we have,” LaFleur told reporters Friday.

Williams suffered the injury in the third quarter against Minnesota on Monday night and did not return. The third-year back has accounted for 713 yards (460 rushing, 253 receiving) and six touchdowns this season.

Without him available, the Packers will need someone else to step up and help starter Aaron Jones carry the load. That could be rookie Dexter Williams. The sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has played in just three games this season, carrying the ball three times for two yards.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” LaFleur said of Dexter Williams. “I think he’s been working hard all season long. Obviously, (the media) doesn’t get to see that, but we’ve got confidence that he’s going to go in there and do a really good job.”

Despite winning the NFC North already, the Packers would love to have their top players against the Lions as they are approaching the game as if it is a must-win. That’s because a victory would guarantee a first-round bye in the playoffs and the potential to be the top seed in the NFC if San Francisco were to lose. If Green Bay loses to Detroit, it would likely be the No. 3 seed and host Minnesota in the first round next Sunday.

Related

Comments

comments