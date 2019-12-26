LaFleuer on quick post-game handshake: ‘It is what it is’

The quick post-game handshake between head coaches Matt LaFleur and Mike Zimmer on Monday night after Green Bay beat Minnesota raised a lot of eyebrows and ended up going viral.

Asked about it on Thursday, though, the Packers head coach said it wasn’t something he had really thought about.

“It is what it is,” LaFleur said. “It’s a competitive game. I’ll leave it at that.”

LaFleur and Zimmer had a similar interaction after the first game between the two teams, which was also a win for the Packers.

After the quick LaFleur/Zimmer handshake last night, I was curious to see if it was different after the first game. Looks about the same to me. Guess that’s just Zimmer. pic.twitter.com/oLbUZuSeOC — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 24, 2019

Former Packers guard T.J. Lang took issue with Zimmer’s actions.

Bad look when the guys who are actually sacrificing their body and blood can shake hands after defeat but the guy who stands on the sideline for 3 hours acts like a puss. https://t.co/fD8KeFi4dV — TJ Lang (@TJLang70) December 26, 2019

We may get a third post-game handshake in the postseason. If the Packers lose to the Lions on Sunday, they’d host the Vikings in the first round of the playoffs next weekend.

Related

Comments

comments