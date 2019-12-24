The Milwaukee Bucks spread holiday cheer, year-round

The Milwaukee Bucks play on Christmas Day for the second straight season.

Prior to 2018, the Bucks last played on Dec. 25 in 1977.

The perception of Milwaukee has changed, significantly, since Giannis Antetokounmpo ascended to league MVP and asserted the Bucks into the NBA Finals conversation.

A portion of casual fans refer to Christmas Day as ‘the real start’ to the NBA season. Even if that’s true, then Milwaukee “starts” the year as the best team in the league, 27-4, with Antetokounmpo on course to repeat as the Most Valuable Player.

Milwaukee’s success is relatively new. During Antetokounmpo’s rookie season in 2013, the team won just 15 games. Already this year, the team won 19 games in-a-row.

Winning doesn’t mean the team has forgotten about the fans and city that stuck with them throughout the years. In fact, financially it may be the opposite.

While this time of year the national focus is on giving and good will, the Bucks have implemented initiatives all season long to assist those in less fortunate situations, and to help build the surrounding community.

With a few holiday surprises mixed in, of course.

Here are just a sampling of examples of the Bucks organization and their players assisting off the hardwood.

The gift of sneakers

NBA superstars have more shoes than they know what to do with. On occasion, players with signature shoes can show up at the arena or practice facility or even their homes, to an unexpected delivery. That doesn’t mean they are all obligated to be charitable.

Antetokounmpo has made it almost routine to find a post-game fan and put a smile on their face.

This girl's reaction is the best thing you'll see today ❤ Giannis is a real one 👏 (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/SIPQhy2RXV — ESPN (@espn) December 23, 2019

Assisting pays off

The Bucks have dished out 805 assists through 31 games this season. In donation terms, that’s a check worth $12,075 addressed from head coach Mike Budenholzer to Feeding Wisconsin. For every assist the team records this year, coach will donate $15 to the cause, with a minimum donation of $25,000.

With the team at 805 and 51 games to play, it’s safe to say that donation will exceed the minimum amount.

Santa “Middleton” Claus

Khris Middleton was an all-star last season, signed a five-year contract worth $178 million, and continues to be a philanthropic superstar this season.

Earlier today, @Bucks All-Star @Khris22m played Khris Kringle for babies in our NICU. Khris and his girlfriend, Sam, know our NICU well after their daughter, Audrielle, was born 2 months early. Thank you, Khris and Sam, for making the holidays brighter for our NICU families. pic.twitter.com/KVp6anstTx — Children's Wisconsin (@childrenswi) December 23, 2019

Middleton executed the ’12 Days of Khrismas,’ donating money, time and gifts to multiple organizations in Milwaukee this winter. One of his events included a trip for foster families to see Frozen 2 at a local movie theater.

Khrismas isn’t Khrismas without a good family movie night! Thank you to all the amazing foster families and fans that came out to watch Frozen II with me🎅🏾🎁 #12daysofkhrismas

12daysofkhrismas @nbacares @coalitionforcyf https://t.co/w1zPtZ76wk — Khris Middleton (@Khris22m) December 18, 2019

Other events included donating a coat to every single student at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and donating money and gifts to a local toy drive. Knowing the type of charitable work Middleton and his team do in the community, his giving wasn’t just limited to these few listed events either.

Big time blocks

Next time Brook or Robin Lopez block an opposing team’s shot, cheer. Blocks are exciting and important plays on the basketball court. But, anytime the Bucks block a shot this year, the Hunger Task Force receives a $50 donation from the team.

They have 192 so far, worth $9,600.

In addition to the Hunger Task Force, the Lopez Brothers have teamed up with Next Door Milwaukee to provide books to children in Milwaukee. They’ll donate $100 to this cause every time either one of them record a block.

We're excited to announce BLOCKS FOR BOOKS! For every block Brook and Robin Lopez accumulate this year, the brothers will donate $100 to @NextDoorMil to buy books for youth in Milwaukee! #NBACares pic.twitter.com/tPdpMdkiYr — Bucks Community (@BucksCommunity) November 21, 2019

During a conversation with Robin Lopez, he revealed that reading is something that was instilled in the brothers at a young age by their grandmother, who loved to read and tell stories. His favorite literature to read as a child was “Through the Looking Glass.” Reading is still a hobby for both of them today.

The Big Ragu helps puppies

If you love the Bucks, and you love puppies. Who doesn’t? You’re going to be a big fan of Donte DiVincenzo from this point forward. This past ‘Giving Tuesday’ DiVincenzo urged fans to contribute to the Wisconsin Humane Society to help fund their fostering programs.

Win the tip

Next time you’re at Fiserv Forum, or watching a road game on TV, pay attention to the opening tip. Every time the Bucks win an opening tip, a donation will be made to ‘Habitat for Humanity’ worth $500. They’ve already surpassed $12,000 this year.

Shedding light on these acts of kindness shows the benefit of having an elite team represent the city of Milwaukee, and do it while trying to improve our community.

Players aren’t bound by contracts to make additional donations, or spend their rare free time taking local kids on holiday shopping sprees or delivering lunches to community centers or providing tickets to inner city youth. But, those are things that have already happened this season and will continue to occur throughout.

‘Tis always the season in Milwaukee.

