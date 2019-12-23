Wisconsin lands 4-star safety Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin landed another priority recruit for its 2021 recruiting class Monday night.

Safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, Wis.) announced his commitment on Twitter.

A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wohler is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state. The 247Sports Composite also has him as the No. 7 safety in the country and 241st-best player in the nation.

Wohler chose the Badgers over offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.

With the commit, Wisconsin now has three four-star recruits in its 2021 class. It leaves the class ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

