Wisconsin lands 4-star safety Hunter Wohler

Wisconsin landed another priority recruit for its 2021 recruiting class Monday night.
Safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, Wis.) announced his commitment on Twitter.
#OnWisconsin ⚪️🔴 @CoachKhalif @jimleonhard pic.twitter.com/diJgUpSppb
— Hunter Wohler (@HunterWohler) December 24, 2019
A four-star recruit, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Wohler is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state. The 247Sports Composite also has him as the No. 7 safety in the country and 241st-best player in the nation.
Wohler chose the Badgers over offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Michigan State.
With the commit, Wisconsin now has three four-star recruits in its 2021 class. It leaves the class ranked No. 5 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.