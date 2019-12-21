D’Mitrik Trice scores 31, Badgers beat UW-Milwaukee

MADISON — Wisconsin turned a two-point lead at halftime into a 83-64 win over UW-Milwaukee on Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Player of the Game: D’Mitrik Trice

After taking just two shots in his previous game, Trice lit up the scoreboard to the tune of a career-high 31 points. The junior did a lot of his damage from beyond the arc, where he went 5-for-6. It was the most 3-pointers Trice had hit this year and it raised his season average nearly seven percentage points to 34-percent.

Badgers to have 31+ point games since 2008:

Frank Kaminsky

Jordan Taylor

Ethan Happ

Nigel Hayes

D'Mitrik Trice — Bart T🏀rvik (@totally_t_bomb) December 22, 2019

The good: Turnovers

The Badgers had nine turnovers on the night. Normally we wouldn’t point this out for a Wisconsin team, but considering its struggles at holding on the to the ball this year, it deserves to be noted. It’s just the fourth time all year they’ve had a single-digit number of turnovers.

The not so good: Brad Davison’s offense

Davison had made seven shots total in his last five games. After playing 32 minutes on Saturday, it’s now seven shots total in his last six games. The junior started the year hot, averaging 15.6 points per game in the first five contests. That has plummeted to 4.0 points per game since then.

Stat of the Game: 21-for-26

That’s what Wisconsin was from the free throw line. It’s the sixth time this year the Badgers have shot 80-percent or better from the stripe. They happened only three times all of last season.

Video of the Game:

Trice scores 31 and the Badgers stay perfect at home. @BadgerMBB pic.twitter.com/TrrBN3kyFJ — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 22, 2019

In Case You Missed It

— Ohio State transfer Micah Potter made his Wisconsin debut early in the first half. The junior finished with 12 points and five rebounds.

Checking in for Wisconsin: Micah Potterpic.twitter.com/VlfrhxsAZV — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 21, 2019

— Guard Kobe King suffered an ankle injury in the first half and limped off the court. He was able to return to the game but wasn’t overly effective. The sophomore did not score for the first time all season.

— Guards Brad Davison and Trevor Anderson left the game with injuries and did not return.

— With the win, the Badgers have swept the rest of the D-I teams (Marquette, UW-Green Bay) in the state this year.

What’s next?

Wisconsin (6-5, 1-1) will travel to Knoxville to take on Tennessee (8-3) next Saturday.

