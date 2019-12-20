George Hill coaching Milwaukee’s second unit

No explanation needed.

First it was Khris Middleton sidelined for multiple weeks with a thigh contusion. Now, Eric Bledsoe is out with a fractured fibula.

In both instances, Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer called upon second-year player Donte DiVincenzo, not veteran guard George Hill, to fill the void in the team’s starting lineup.

“He and I talked a little bit when (Bledsoe) went down,” Budenholzer said when asked about the luxury of having Hill play a reserve role. “Just together figured out how we could best manage him, the team, keep everybody in a good place.

“Certainly him kind of organizing the second group, being that coach with that group that maybe needs it a little bit more, he’s been just phenomenal.”

After scoring 21 points in the Bucks win over the Los Angeles Lakers this week, Hill was conducting post-game interviews when fellow veteran Wesley Matthews politely interrupted the scrum. Hill was responding to a question about areas the team can learn and improve on after a win.

“Shoot the ball next time I kick it out to you,” Matthews yelled.

“Probably do that, shoot when he kicks it out to me,” Hill responded, laughing, to interviewers.

The play Matthews referenced, Hill caught the ball and was open for a three point shot from the side. However, he opted to swing it over to an even more wide open Ersan Ilyasova for an attempt. In typical Hill fashion, he was trying to get his teammate into a rhythm, while consciously passing up a good look for a great one.

Averaging 21 minutes per game, Hill is scoring 10 points, three rebounds and three assists per game.

More importantly, he’s contributing at a historically efficient rate, shooting nearly 54 percent from the floor, 51 percent from three and 85 percent from the free throw line.

“The way he’s shooting the ball is great,” Budenholzer added. “He’s unselfish he’s getting to the basket enough, making free throws, and defensively he can lock in and guard anybody. He’s been phenomenal.”

Hence why Matthews really wanted him to take that shot, it falls more than half of the time. Hill’s teammates and coaches truly believe in his ability to impact games.

“It’s fun just being a part of this team,” Hill said when talking about his role. “I don’t think (anyone) cares about who starts or who scores the most points or how many minutes guys are playing. Every one of these guys in this locker room just wants to win and play the right way.”

When Hill missed two straight games in November to rest his back, Coach Budenholzer said that the injury had probably been nagging for some time, but being the “professional” that he is, Hill never told anybody and continued to show up competing each day.

Why?

“Because he’s George Hill” was Budenholzer’s explanation.

As for the meeting between Hill and Budenholzer regarding the starting role.

“I told (Coach) he never has to come to me and explain what he’s doing,” Hill said. “If I’m starting or if I’m coming off the bench or if I’m playing 15 minutes. He’s the coach for a reason and I’m just the player and I’m just here to do my job.”

