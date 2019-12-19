Wisconsin volleyball to play for national title

For the third time in its history, the Wisconsin volleyball team will play for the national title.
The Badgers got there with a 3-1 win over Baylor in the national semifinals Thursday night in Pittsburgh.
Advertisement
Sweet, sweet REVENGE 😊
🚨BADGERS WIN🚨#Badgers avenge early season loss, head to National Championship‼️#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/btIj1MMXqy
— Wisconsin Volleyball (@BadgerVB) December 20, 2019
Wisconsin had not lost a set in its first four matches of the NCAA tournament. But Baylor got the Badgers in a 1-0 hole with a 27-25 win in the first set. All the Badgers did in response was win the next three — 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 — to take the match and hand the Bears just their second loss of the season.
It was a bit of revenge for coach Kelly Sheffield’s team. They had lost 3-1 to Baylor earlier in the season. But not this time, as the Badgers moved 3-0 all-time in national semifinals.
Revenge is sweet for @BadgerVB! @NCAAVolleyball x #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/8HOZ9epj6c
— Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) December 20, 2019
Wisconsin will go for its first national championship against either No. 3 Stanford or No. 7 Minnesota Saturday night.
LET’S GOOOO!!!!! @BadgerVB
— Connor Allen (@connorallen04) December 20, 2019
LFG !!!!!!!!!!!!!! YESSIR !!!!!!!! @BadgerVB
— Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) December 20, 2019
My Hero @haggerty_molly 😤🐐
— Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) December 20, 2019
When’s the Natty? Is it on TV? May have to livestream another 🏆
— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) December 20, 2019
‼️O N, W I S C O N S I N‼️
Win the whole thing, @BadgerVB! https://t.co/G493hE2ulF
— Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 20, 2019