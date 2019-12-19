Wisconsin volleyball to play for national title

For the third time in its history, the Wisconsin volleyball team will play for the national title.

The Badgers got there with a 3-1 win over Baylor in the national semifinals Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Wisconsin had not lost a set in its first four matches of the NCAA tournament. But Baylor got the Badgers in a 1-0 hole with a 27-25 win in the first set. All the Badgers did in response was win the next three — 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 — to take the match and hand the Bears just their second loss of the season.

It was a bit of revenge for coach Kelly Sheffield’s team. They had lost 3-1 to Baylor earlier in the season. But not this time, as the Badgers moved 3-0 all-time in national semifinals.

Wisconsin will go for its first national championship against either No. 3 Stanford or No. 7 Minnesota Saturday night.

