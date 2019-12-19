Brewers sign 1B Justin Smoak

His last name is pronounced ‘Smoke.”

The Milwaukee Brewers have reportedly signed free-agent first baseman Justin Smoak. A lefty at the plate, Smoak hit just .208 for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 with 22 home runs and 61 RBI.

His one-year contract is worth $5 million, with a 2021 club option.

First baseman Justin Smoak and the Milwaukee Brewers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, a source familiar with the deal tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 19, 2019

Smoak has 191 career homers, 85 of those coming in the past three seasons. He has 228 RBI in that span as well. In 2017 Smoak set career highs with 38 homers and 90 RBI.

In the last week, the Brewers have bolstered their roster with free agent acquisitions, adding outfielder Avisaíl García, infielder Eric Sogard and pitchers Josh Lindblom and Brett Anderson.

Ryan Braun is expected to see some time at first base this year as well, but the expectation is that Smoak will fill the void left by not-tendering Eric Thames.

