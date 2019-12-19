Antetokounmpo: It’s a blessing for us as a family

When the Milwaukee Bucks opened the team locker room for media access, approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle of their 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo, usually sitting with his feet in an ice bath, was nowhere to be seen.

His locker doors were shut.

It was the same scene at Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s locker. After most games, he is often sitting in a chair next to Giannis, talking about the game, or they’re showing each other highlights on their phones before showering, dressing and heading home.

Rumors, as they do amongst interviewers, spread quickly. Most thinking he had already left the building.

In reality, the ‘Antetokounbros’ wanted to spend as much time with their younger brother, Kostas, before the Lakers team bus left the arena.

After maximizing time together, Giannis did fulfill media obligations afterwards, answering questions while a yellow No.37 Los Angeles jersey hung out of his right pocket.

“It’s amazing,” he said when asked about the gravity of the moment. “You know how you come to a game like this, everybody, big game, big media, TNT game and everybody is nervous and all that? You know, I just had a great night with my little brother.

“I told him, ‘this is unique, we can’t take this for granted.’ Three brothers under the same roof, going through the same game, going through our pre-game warmup, we’re blessed. We got to keep working hard and we got to keep being thankful and earn more on the court. I am happy that I was able to spend some time with him. It’s a blessing for us as a family.”

The NBA on TNT caught the family jersey swap on camera.

Family first 🙌 pic.twitter.com/H7Zpyeq0eq — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2019

You don’t need to be around Giannis long to recognize the importance family plays in his success. Earlier this year, Thanasis was sent to the Bucks G-League affiliate in Oshkosh, WI. Guess who made the lengthy drive to watch him play?

Their story is pretty well documented by now. Sleeping in one room in Athens, Greece. Growing up without many material items. The brothers even once shared shoes during a basketball game.

“I think the most important thing is trying to stay humble,” he said about the desire to continually improve. “When you win MVP and you win 60 games, it’s hard. You feel like ‘Okay, what else?’ But at the end of the day, I realize, my family realizes, I’m not supposed to be here.

“I wasn’t the No.1 pick, (Anthony Davis) was. LeBron (James) was. I’m not supposed to be here or go against those two beasts. I’m just happy that I’m here, I’m happy that I am going through the process and always wanting to be better, do better for my team. That’s what gives me joy.”

Kostas, originally a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia 76ers, spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks. Although he didn’t see game time, the first time he was active for an NBA game was against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

Thanasis was signed by the Bucks this off-season after spending a few seasons in Europe. He’s used in non-decisive game situations, but leads the bench mob celebrations for all of the Bucks baskets. His teammates and coaches love the energy and infectious smile he brings on a daily basis.

He wasn’t on camera, but part of the private post-game meeting was the youngest Antetokounmpo brother, Alex, who is a senior at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School. Per 247Sports, he has an offer to play collegiately at UW-Green Bay next season. Giannis attends his games as often as his schedule allows, and tends to offer the Knights some post-game advice.

In late November, Giannis scored 50 points without committing a turnover against the Utah Jazz. Afterwards big brother Thanasis asked him for his game shoes. Without hesitation they were autographed, personalized, and handed over.

“Whatever big bro says happens. That’s it,” was the all-stars response.

Family is always top of mind.

Following a recent loss to Dallas, Giannis quoted some advice he received from his late father. Advice that he said his brothers often recite.

“To excel, to be better, you got to face adversity.”

The Bucks are now 25-4, the best record in the NBA. At 24-5, the Lakers have the second best mark in the league.

If rosters remain unchanged, and both teams continue their league dominance, June could feature three Antetokounmpo brothers squaring off in the NBA Finals. Something that could only be considered a dream just a few short years ago.

