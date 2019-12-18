Wisconsin adds 4-star linebacker in 2020 class

Wisconsin beat out two rivals in the Big Ten West to land its latest commitment in the Class of 2020.

Linebacker Kaden Johnson (Minneapolis, Minn.) announced Wednesday morning that he had chosen the Badgers over the likes of Nebraska and Minnesota. Johnson made the announcement at his high school and then signed his national letter of intent.

Advertisement

A 4-star recruit, Johnson is rated as the top player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the 14th-best outside linebacker in the country and a top-200 player overall.

Johnson appeared headed to join the Huskers but a late push by the Badgers led him to Madison.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Johnson is the third-highest ranked recruit in the class and the second 4-star linebacker along with Nick Herbig (Honolulu, Hawaii).

Comments

comments