Wisconsin adds 4-star linebacker in 2020 class

Wisconsin beat out two rivals in the Big Ten West to land its latest commitment in the Class of 2020.

Linebacker Kaden Johnson (Minneapolis, Minn.) announced Wednesday morning that he had chosen the Badgers over the likes of Nebraska and Minnesota. Johnson made the announcement at his high school and then signed his national letter of intent.

A Badger, a Spartan and a Cyclone!!! pic.twitter.com/t3pJsv10eZ — Minnehaha Redhawks (@RedhawksAD) December 18, 2019

A 4-star recruit, Johnson is rated as the top player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. He’s ranked as the 14th-best outside linebacker in the country and a top-200 player overall.

Johnson appeared headed to join the Huskers but a late push by the Badgers led him to Madison.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Johnson is the third-highest ranked recruit in the class and the second 4-star linebacker along with Nick Herbig (Honolulu, Hawaii).

Too excited to have @KadenJohnson9 coming home! • Four-star recruit by 247 Sports, ESPN and Rivals

• No. 1-ranked recruit in Minnesota

• First-team All-Metro by Minneapolis Star Tribune

• Helped Minnehaha to consecutive Class 2A state titles in basketball#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/eVtrEBlry4 — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 18, 2019

