The Greek Freak says LeBron James is “an alien”

LeBron James made his first “business trip” to Milwaukee on Jan. 30, 2004.

The No.1 song on the Billboard charts then, Outkast’s “Hey Ya.” “You Got Served” was No.1 at the box office that weekend. “The Passion of the Christ” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” hadn’t even been released yet.

Milwaukee’s starting lineup consisted of Tim Thomas, T.J. Ford, Michael Redd, Brian Skinner and Joe Smith.

Not surprising, none of them are active NBA players in 2019.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was just nine years old then and living in Athens, Greece.

James shot poorly on that ’04 January evening that seems as if it occurred decades ago, just 7-of-25, finishing with 20 points.

Now playing in his 17th professional season, he visits Milwaukee on Thursday night, the first time he’ll suit up at Fiserv Forum as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Multiple championships, signature shoes and accolades galore later, he’s still playing at an elite MVP-type level. Antetokounmpo and head coach Mike Budenholzer aren’t the slightest bit surprised.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy. Insane,” Antetokounmpo responded when asked about James still going strong at this point in his career. “Obviously, for me, that’s one of my goals. To be able to play at a high level for the next 10 years. But, he’s about to turn 35 this month, and he’s moving like that, playing like that, playing smart.

“It’s insane. Insane what he’s able to do. But, he’s LeBron James. He’s different. He’s an alien. You expect it from him. It’s amazing.”

Budenholzer was an assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs when James made it to his first NBA Finals in 2007. Then, as head coach of the Atlanta Hawks in 2015, he was the head coach against him in the Eastern Conference Finals. Both series’ were four game sweeps. The first going to San Antonio, the second was all King James.

During the 2007 NBA Finals, James averaged 22 points, seven rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. Tim Duncan infamously told him afterwards that the league would be his in a couple of years.

There were a few more Spurs versus James series before the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals. Budenholzer was head coach of the Hawks this time around and James averaged 30 points while grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 9.3 assists per game for the series.

Atlanta was the No.1 seed in the East that season, winning 60 regular season games. James made it look easy.

“He just keeps doing it. Year after year after year. I’m very very impressed,” Budenholzer said as the Bucks make their final preparations for James’ visit with the 24-4 Lakers. “It’s great to kind of be a part of what he has done for this league for so long.

“You just don’t see the drop off. I guess at some point it’ll happen, but until it does I just assume that when it comes September, October and training camp is starting he’s going to be ready and he’s going to be great.”

