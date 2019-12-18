The Camp: Dec. 18, 2019

On this special Signing Day episode of The Camp, Zach Heilprin and Jesse Temple look at Wisconsin’s 2020 recruiting class, the process behind how it was built and chat with BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara.

2:18 — 2020 headliners — Trey Wedig, Jack Nelson and Nick Herbig

8:44 — The staff behind how the Badgers recruiting classes are built

14:21 — Sold or not sold

1) At least one player in the class will end up not redshirting

2) It’s not a big deal that Wisconsin doesn’t have a RB in the class (so far)

3) It’s not a big deal that Wisconsin doesn’t have a QB in the class

23:49 — Jon McNamara interview

