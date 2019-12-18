National Signing Day: Wisconsin’s 2020 class

Wisconsin started to welcome at least 19 new scholarship players to its ranks Wednesday as the early signing period opened.

It’s a class that has a heavy focus on the offensive line, defensive line, linebacker and wide receiver. Though it doesn’t have the flair of the 2019 class that featured 5-star offensive tackle Logan Brown and 4-star quarterback Graham Mertz, the group that coach Paul Chryst and his staff put together could end up ranking as high or higher than that one.

Current ranking:

247Sports Composite: 25th (5th in Big Ten)

247Sports: 23rd

Rivals: 29th (6th in Big Ten)

ESPN: 27th (6th in Big Ten)

Here’s a look at the class:

OL Dylan Barrett (Saint Charles, Ill.)

OL Ben Barten (Stratford, Wis.)

OL Tanor Bortolini (Kewaunee, Wis.)

WR Devin Chandler

TE Cole Dakovich (Waukesha, Wis.)

WR Chimere Dike (Waukesha, Wis.)

LB Nick Herbig (Honolulu, Hawaii)

LB Kaden Johnson (Minneapolis, Minn.)

TE Cam Large (Dedham, Mass.)

CB Max Lofy (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

DE Cade McDonald (Hudson, Wis.)

OL Jack Nelson | (Stoughton, Wis.)

LB Malik Reed (Chandler, Ariz.)

WR Isaac Smith (Collierville, Tenn.)

DE James Thompson Jr. (Cincinatti, Ohio)

LB Jordan Turner (Farmington, Mich.)

OL Trey Wedig (Oconomowoc, Wis.)

DE Aaron Witt (Winona, Minn.)

LB Preston Zachman (Catawissa, Penn.)

