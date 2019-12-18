Eric Sogard is Milwaukee’s latest addition

Mark Attanasio has some checks to sign.

After losing starting catcher Yasmani Grandal, third baseman Mike Moustakas and others in free agency this off-season, the Milwaukee Brewers have been actively adding talent to their 40-man roster.

Most recently, infielder Eric Sogard reportedly agreed to terms with Milwaukee on a one-year deal. Fans may remember him as “Nerd Power” from his stint within the Brewers organization from 2016 to 2018. A lefty at the plate, Sogard hit .290 last season with 13 home runs and 40 RBI in 110 games

Sogard’s deal with #Brewers is for one year, $4.5M with club option, source tells The Athletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 18, 2019

Another check goes for a reported $7 million in 2020, addressed to outfielder Avisaíl García.

Avisail Garcia's two-year,$20 million guarantee with the #Brewers could turn into a three-year, $30 million contract. He gets a 500K signing bonus, $7M in 2020, $10M in 2021 with a $12M club option or $2M buyout in 2022. Its a mutual option if he has 550 plate appearances in 2022 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 17, 2019

Garcia hit a career high 20 home runs while playing for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019, along with 72 RBI and a .282 average.

The underrated part of Garcia’s game may be his ability to defend. Via Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brewers general manager David Stearns said Garcia will play predominantly in left field, but may see time in center on days when Lorenzo Cain is off for rest.

Avisail Garcia said Counsell told him he'd also play some CF when Lorenzo Cain has days off. He said he's cool with that plan. — Tom (@Haudricourt) December 17, 2019

The addition of Garcia allows slugger Ryan Braun to make frequent appearances at first base.

Milwaukee recently added pitchers Josh Lindblom and Brett Anderson as well.

The team will continue to add talent, especially to the infield. Versatile First baseman Ryon Healy, currently rehabbing hip surgery, signed with the team. As did infielder Jace Peterson who is on a minor-league contract.

INF Jace Peterson has been signed to a minor-league contract with an invitation to Major League camp. pic.twitter.com/WhxOBKFWNY — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 17, 2019

Per Haudricourt, the timetable on Healy is still uncertain, but he has minor league options left on his contract and will have a chance to make the big league roster.

In former Brewers news, utility man Hernan Perez has reportedly agreed to a minor league with the Chicago Cubs.

Hernan Perez signs NRI deal with Cubs. Will have chance to make team as utilityman — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 18, 2019

