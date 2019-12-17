Two Packers named to the Pro Bowl

Green Bay has posted its best record through 14 games since 2011 but that success didn’t translate to a lot of players receiving Pro Bowl recognition.

The Packers saw just two players selected — quarterback Aaron Rodgers and left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Advertisement

It’s the eighth time Rodgers been selected. Only his predecessor, Brett Favre, has been selected more often in team history. In his 15th season, and 12th as the starting quarterback, Rodgers has thrown for 3,463 yards, 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions as Green Bay has gone 11-3.

Bakhtiari was an injury replacement in 2016, but this will be the first time he’s been voted in. It closes an odd hole in a resume that’s seen him earn All-Pro honors the last three seasons but not officially have been selected to the Pro Bowl. He is one of the starting tackles for the NFC.

Kicker Mason Crosby and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith are first alternates.

Other players that are further down the alternates list: wide receiver Davante Adams, cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Adrian Amos, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, running back Aaron Jones, center Corey Linsley, linebacker Preston Smith and fullback Danny Vitale.

The New Orleans Saints led the NFC with seven selections, the Philadelphia Eagles got five and the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys each had four players.

Related

Comments

comments