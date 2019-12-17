Memorable moments from the Bucks’ winning streak

The Milwaukee Bucks lost on Monday night. A phrase not often used this season.

Without MVP candidate Luka Dončić, the Dallas Mavericks outlasted a last-minute surge, handing Milwaukee just their fourth loss of the season and first loss since Nov. 8, ending an 18-game winning streak.

“It feels like it was a good run,” veteran Kyle Korver said after the game. “You’re always thinking about the end of the season. Especially once you’ve been around the NBA for a few years, no one remembers the first half of the season. All you’re trying to do is get better and build habits and be at your best at the end.”

Unprompted, head coach Mike Budenholzer said he was “proud” of his team on the accomplishment of the streak, and showing that they can defend well enough to win a stretch of consecutive games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo put everything in perspective.

“At the end of the day my dad said, and my brother always says this, ‘to excel, to be better, you got to face adversity.’

“It starts from the leader of the team to the last player. We got to see what we did wrong. I got to step it up defensively. Play way way better defense to help my team. It’s good. At the end of the day, it’s good, you get better. You get better.”

The Bucks look to start another winning streak on Thursday during their nationally televised, highly-anticipated matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are five memorable moments from their 18 game, 38 day, undefeated stretch.

5. This isn’t so much of a moment, but an extremely impressive feat. During the Bucks first win on this stretch, they lost all-star Khris Middleton to a leg injury. He missed seven complete games before scoring 16 points off-the-bench in his return against the Atlanta Hawks on Nov. 20. Three of their seven wins without Middleton were on the road. Donte Divincenzo started, and gained valuable experience, in Middleton’s absence.

4. Who can forget this heart warming moment? Following their 11th straight win, a blowout over the Charlotte Hornets, Antetokounmpo handed his sneakers to a very grateful fan.

THIS is why we play!!@Giannis_An34 gifts his game worn shoes to a lucky fan after the WIN!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/Q4uJSQzzht — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 1, 2019

3. The Bucks depth cannot be overlooked. Often in their box score it’s not surprising to see “Did not play, Coach’s Decision’ next to DJ Wilson and Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s name. However, during a lopsided win over the New York Knicks, Wilson took advantage of some well-deserved playing time, scoring 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting.

Thanasis had only scored six points in his NBA career up until Dec. 2. Those buckets came when he played for the New York Knicks in 2015. Against his former team four years later, he played the entire 12 minutes of the final quarter, scoring 10 points. His younger brother, Giannis, was visibly excited, and cheering loudly, from the sidelines.

2. Antetokounmpo celebrated his 25th birthday with a win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Touted as one of the best teams in the league, Milwaukee led by more than 40 points in the second half, and LA played both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. The birthday boy scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in just 26 minutes of action.

1. 50 points, zero turnovers. Does that need to be explained? Antetokounmpo put up a historic stat line against the Utah Jazz at Fiserv Forum on Nov. 25. He was the first player since Michael Jordan in 1989 to score 50, grab 10 boards and dish out five assists without a single turnover.

