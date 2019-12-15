Packers 21, Bears 13: 2-minute drill

GREEN BAY — Green Bay built a 21-3 lead and then held on for a 21-13 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Game Balls

Offense: Davante Adams

The Packers featured the talented wide receiver a bunch on Sunday and he largely delivered. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers targeted him 13 times and he caught seven passes for 103 yards. It was his fourth 100-yard game of the season and his third against Chicago in his career. Among his catches was a 29-yard touchdown catch in which he carried one of the Bears defensive backs into the end zone with him.

Defense: Kenny Clark

The talented defensive tackle plays his best late in the year and that continued on Sunday. He finished with a season-high six tackles, including three tackles for loss. He also had a pair of sacks, which was also a season-best. Clark now has 15.5 sacks in his career and eight of them have come in the month of December.

Special teams: Tyler Ervin

Green Bay’s new addition keeps making an impact. He had one punt return for 12 yards and a pair of kick returns for a total of 71 yards. That included a season-long 45-yarder just before the end of the half. Though the Packers didn’t manage to score points on that return, Ervin’s work did put them in position to do so.

Best tweets

Mitchell Trubisky runs …

👀 Kenny Clark… pic.twitter.com/QdkVvjG0qQ — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 15, 2019

#Packers fans here at Lambeau Field do not care how close that game came to disaster. A loud “Bears still suck! Bears still suck!” chant as they file out of the gates. Safe to say they’re enjoying this one, and with good reason. Hard to dislike 11-3. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 15, 2019

Best video

On the final play of the game, the Bears probably should have scored a touchdown. They still would have needed a 2-point conversion to tie the game.

Best quotes

Aaron Rodgers on where he sees them right now:

“I don’t know that we have the full respect of the entire league at this point based on some of our performances where we got beat by a couple scores … But we’re 7-1 at home. We have an inside track at the two seed. Obviously, we have an opportunity to wrap up the division next week, which guarantees a home game and the third-seed at worst. I like our chances. I like our football team.”

In Case You Missed It

— Cornerback Tramon Williams took a shot to the head when he was trying to catch a punt in the first quarter. He was evaluated for a concussion and eventually returned.

— Dean Lowry picked off a Mitch Trubisky pass in the fourth quarter. It was the first interception by a defensive lineman since Mike Daniels in 2015. It was also his first career pick.

— The loss dropped the Bears playoff chances to less than 1-percent.

— Aaron Jones scored twice, giving him a total of 17 touchdowns this year. It leaves him just three short of the all-time franchise record in a single season. The record is currently held by Ahman Green. He had 20 scores in 2003.

Inside the Numbers

111:51 — That’s how long it took for the Bears to score a touchdown against the Packers this season. After not getting into the end zone in the first seven quarters, Chicago scored with 8:09 left in the fourth.

1 — That’s how many first downs the Packers had after going up 21-3 in the fourth quarter. In that same time, they had five punts.

17-4 — That was the Packers record against the Bears in the 2010s

11 — That’s how many wins the Packers have. It’s their most wins in a season since 2014.

What’s Next

Green Bay (11-3) will travel to Minnesota (9-4) to face the Vikings next Monday night at U.S. Bank Stadium.

