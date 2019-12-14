Wisconsin volleyball headed to the Final Four

The Wisconsin volleyball team is Pittsburgh bound.

The Badgers punched their ticket to the Final Four on Saturday night with a three-set sweep of Nebraska at the UW Field House.

It will be their third appearance and first since 2013. The Badgers run through the first four rounds of the tournament have been dominant as they haven’t lost a set. On Saturday, they left no doubt by sweeping the Huskers for a third time this season. It allowed them to get over the hump after losing in the regional final in two of the last three years.

Coach Kelly Sheffield’s team will face Baylor on Thursday. Wisconsin has won its only two other appearances in the national semifinal (2000, 2013) before going on to lose in the national title game.

Social media was buzzing in the aftermath of the win on Saturday:

Let’s Gooooo!!!!!!!! — Kelly Sheffield (@KellyPSheffield) December 15, 2019

Don’t mind me. Just ugly crying in bed at 1:46am in Germany. Final four babyyy!!!! https://t.co/PSe1fnEuxI — Tionna Williams (@Tionna_q) December 15, 2019

https://twitter.com/haggerty_molly/status/1206027449169039360

